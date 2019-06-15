Notre-Dame to celebrate first Mass since April fire

The cathedral is holding its first Mass since the April fire that ravaged the edifice's roof and caused its masterpiece to collapse.

Saturday's mass at the will be celebrated by Paris archbishop amid reduced attendance.

For security reasons, only about 30 people mainly priests, canons and church employees will be admitted inside the cathedral. Aupetit will be wearing a construction worker's helmet in addition to his miter.

Worshippers won't be authorized in the cathedral but can watch the Mass on a Catholic TV station that is broadcasting the service. Aupetit has also invited some of the workers hired to rebuild the church.

French has set a goal of rebuilding the cathedral in just five years, which some experts consider impossible to reach.

