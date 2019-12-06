National Stock Exchange appoints Girish Chandra Chaturvedi its chairman

Leading stock exchange on Friday said it has appointed Public Interest Director Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as its new chairman.

The appointment comes following the approval of the regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The position was vacant since resigned as the chairman of the National Stock Exchange(NSE) in January.

In a statement, the bourse said Chaturvedi has been appointed as the chairman of the governing board of the with the approval of Sebi, effective Friday.

The board and the management of has welcomed Chaturvedi, a retired IAS officer and former Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, as the new chairman of the NSE.