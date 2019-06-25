Man arrested for killing his friend in west Delhi's Prem Nagar area

Desperate to marry his friend's wife, a 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly bludgeoning him with a brick and leaving him unconscious on the railway track where he was run over by a train, officials said on Tuesday.

When the police arrived at the spot in Prem Nagar, they found one of the severed legs of the victim while the remaining body parts were strewn a kilometre ahead.

The accused - had a crush on Dalbir's wife and wanted to marry her. So he hatched the conspiracy to kill him, police said.

After killing Dalbir, himself called the police and cooked up a story to mislead the investigation, they added.

According to a senior police officer, they received information on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday that a body was lying on the railway track near Prem Nagar 'Phatak' on Rama Road.

The police rushed to the spot where they met The accused told the police that someone had killed and thrown his body on the track.

Police said when Gulkesh was questioned about the blood stains found on his clothes, he could not give satisfactory answers.

"Gulkesh later broke down and accepted his crime. He disclosed that he had a crush on Dalbir's wife and wanted to marry her," of Police (West) said.

In order to get married to her, Gulkesh hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Dalbir, police said.

Gulkesh told the police that he had called on Monday evening and asked him to go towards the railway track. When they were walking near the track, Gulkesh attacked with a brick and knocked him unconscious, Bhardwaj said.

Gulkesh then threw him on the track. He also Dalbir's Pooja about the incident, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)