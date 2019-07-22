OBC Q1 profit at Rs 112.68 cr

State-owned Oriental Bank of Commerce Monday reported a net profit of Rs 112.68 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The Gurugram-headquartered lender posted a net loss of Rs 393.21 crore in the same quarter of 2018-19 financial year.

It clocked a profit of Rs 201.50 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Total income during April-June 2019-20 rose to Rs 5,634.98 crore from Rs 4,729.58 crore in the year-ago same period, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

On asset front, gross non performing assets or NPAs came down to 12.56 per cent of gross advances as on June 30, 2019 as against 17.89 per cent at June-end 2018.

Net NPAs or bad loans too fell to 5.91 per cent from 10.63 per cent in the year-ago period.

The bank's stock was trading 0.61 per cent down at Rs 81.50 on BSE.

