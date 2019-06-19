JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Xi pens friendship letter to N. Korea before rare visit

Germany: Syrian faces Islamic State-linked terrorism charges
Business Standard

R'than govt directs officials to remain alert over AES

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

The Rajasthan government has directed officials to remain alert in the state after over 100 children died in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).

Directions have been issued to the health department and all government hospitals to remain aler and make prior arrangements to deal with the disease, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to urgently constitute a team of medical experts for the treatment of the children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

The disease appears with symptoms that may include headache, fever, confusion, a stiff neck, and vomiting. Complications may include seizures, hallucinations, trouble speaking, memory problems, and problems with hearing. Causes of encephalitis include viruses like herpes simplex virus and rabies as well as bacteria, fungi, or parasites.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU