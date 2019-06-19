R'than govt directs officials to remain alert over AES

The government has directed officials to remain alert in the state after over 100 children died in Bihar's district due to acute syndrome (AES).

Directions have been issued to the health department and all government hospitals to remain aler and make prior arrangements to deal with the disease, said



The on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to urgently constitute a team of medical experts for the treatment of the children in Bihar's

The appears with symptoms that may include headache, fever, confusion, a stiff neck, and Complications may include seizures, hallucinations, trouble speaking, memory problems, and problems with hearing. Causes of include viruses like and as well as bacteria, fungi, or parasites.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)