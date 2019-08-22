JUST IN
Fuel supply to Air India stopped at six airports due to non-payment

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air India

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday afternoon stopped the supply of fuel to Air India at six airports due to non-payment of dues, said a senior airline official.

However, he said the flight operations of the airline are currently normal and unaffected.

The airports where the fuel supply was stopped by the state-owned OMCs at around 4 pm are Cochin, Visakhapatnam, Mohali, Ranchi, Pune and Mohali, another official of the national carrier said.

Air India spokesperson said,"In the absence of equity support Air India cannot handle the huge debt service liabilities."

"Our financial performance, however, this fiscal is very good and we are moving towards a healthy operating profit. The airline despite its legacy issues is performing very well," he added.
First Published: Thu, August 22 2019. 20:15 IST

