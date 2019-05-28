Oil prices trade on mixed note

Crude edged up 0.39 per cent to Rs 4,116 per barrel in futures trade Tuesday as speculators widened their bets in tandem with a firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in May contracts was trading down by Rs 16, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 4,116 per barrel in a business turnover of 15,311 lots.

remained mixed in international markets. The commodity received some cushion on the Opec-led producers' club announcing supply cut, and sanctions on fuel exports from and

But the sentiments were dented on the concerns of US economic slowdown.

Intermediate crude prices were trading up 0.53 per cent to USD 58.94, while Brent dipped 0.33 per cent at USD 69.88 a barrel in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)