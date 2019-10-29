Ola in talks with Microsoft to raise $200 million in funding: Report

Ride-hailing major is in advanced talks with tech giant to raise about $150-200 million (about Rs 1,050-1,400 crore) in funding, according to sources.

The discussions are at an advanced stage and likely to be closed in the next 10-15 days, the sources privy to the development said.

Emails sent to did not elicit any response, while declined to comment.

In 2017, and had joined hands to build a new connected vehicle platform for car makers globally.

One of the sources said the two will continue to their deep technology partnership in areas like cloud, and will also collaborate on emerging mobility technology, especially connected vehicles.

Ola - which has about 200 million riders on its platform across India, the UK, Australia and New Zealand - had recently announced setting up of a research unit in the Bay Area of the US to focus on new areas like e-vehicles and connected cars.

The ride-hailing major, which is locked in a battle for market leadership with US-based Uber in India, has raised about $3 billion in

Its investors include Ratan Tata, SoftBank, Tencent Holdings, Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Motors, Sachin Bansal and others.

The company, in September this year, had received Rs 35.8 crore in Series J round from ARK Ola Pre IPO Fund. It had allotted 16,885 shares of Rs 10 each to the entity at a premium of Rs 21,240 apiece.

Bengaluru-based Ola has been working on turning profitable as it plans to launch an IPO in the next few years.

The company more than halved its losses to Rs 2,842.2 crore, while growing its revenue by 61 per cent to Rs 2,222.6 crore in 2017-18 over the previous fiscal, as per regulatory documents.