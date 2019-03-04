Bharti AXA General launches service for fast vehicle claim settlement

Bharti General on Monday said it has introduced a that allows customers and partner garages to raise instant vehicle claims and get quicker claim settlement.

The company is aiming to process 20-25 per cent of its total vehicle claims in the first year through the service, Smart eSurvey, which is a for processing motor claims, Bharti General Insurance said in a statement.

The company shall provide its customers with the option of on-the-spot video inspection and virtual survey of their damaged through Smart e-Survey App and browser based web link, it said.

"Smart eSurvey App empowers customers and our partner garages to connect with us and raise survey request instantly and seamlessly. It helps vehicle owners receive speedy claims settlement," the company's said.

The virtual survey can be completed in just a few minutes and the will be initiated without the surveyor's visit, provided the customer is found eligible for his claim.

Bharti General Insurance, a joint venture between and French AXA, reported a maiden profit of Rs 3.3 crore as on September 31, 2018.

