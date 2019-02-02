Omar, Mehbooba condemn killing of woman by militants in Shopian

Former chief ministers and Saturday condemned the gruesome killing of a young woman by militants in district of the state.

Ishrat Muneer, a 25-year-old woman from Pulwama, was shot dead at point blank range by militants in district on Thursday night. They made a video of the incident and circulated it on

The woman in the short video clip can be seen pleading for mercy with folded hands but the gunman shot her twice.

Condemning the incident, said, "Horrific murder & deserves the strongest condemnation. There can be no place for such brutal acts in a civilised society & apologists for these murders are just as guilty as the perpetrators (sic)."



too wrote on the microblogging site, "Women living in conflict areas like have faced unimaginable pain & trauma. No words are enough to condemn her gruesome and barbaric murder (sic).

