One arrested in Gauri Lankesh murder case, to appear before court tomorrow

The Special Investigation Team probing the murder of activist-journalist has arrested one person in connection with the case.

Rushikesh Devdikar alias Murali, 44, who was absconding was arrested on Thursday from his hideout at Katras in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, the SIT said in a statement.

According to the probe team, Devdikar was part of the conspiracy to kill Lankesh. He is accused number 18 in the case.

"His house is being searched for clues. He will be produced before the jurisdictional Judicial Magistrate tomorrow (Friday)," the SIT said.

Lankesh, a left-leaning journalist, was shot dead on September 5, 2017 outside her house by a member of a gang that apparently planned to kill her after being inspired by a book brought out by right-wing group Sanatan Sanstha, that had identified Lankesh as a 'durjan' (evil person).

Investigators said the gang had also prepared a list of people whom they wanted to kill. The list included noted playwright Girish Karnad and rationalist K S Bhagawan.

The SIT had found that Lankesh was killed after a conspiracy was hatched by members of a right-wing group, which is also accused of killing rationalist M M Kalburgi.