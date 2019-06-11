One dead as helicopter crash-lands on New York City building

A crash-landed on top of a 51-story building in on Monday, killing the

said the made a "forced landing, emergency landing or landed on the roof."



"Preliminary information is that there was a that made a forced landing, emergency landing, or landed on the roof of the building for one reason or another," he was quoted as saying by the

People who were in the building said they felt the building shake," he added.

The Fire Department said the helicopter's was dead.

No one who was in the building at the time of the helicopter crash was injured.

Some people have been evacuated," he added. Some people who were inside at the time "said they felt the building shake," he was quoted as saying.

A fire broke out when the helicopter hit the roof, but the fire department has it under control, he said.

has been briefed on the helicopter incident in New York, the said.

"The has been briefed on the helicopter crash in and continues to monitor the situation," said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)