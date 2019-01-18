One held for man's death in celebratory firing in UP

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man during celebratory firing at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Friday.

The accused, Pramod Kumar, was arrested on Thursday and a licensed pistol, which was used for the firing at the wedding, was seized from him, said.

Suraj Kumar was critically injured on Wednesday after a bullet fired by Pramod during a wedding ceremony in Kachchighari village hit him, the police said.

He was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, they said.

