Business Standard

One held for man's death in celebratory firing in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man during celebratory firing at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Friday.

The accused, Pramod Kumar, was arrested on Thursday and a licensed pistol, which was used for the firing at the wedding, was seized from him, Station House Officer Kapil Gotem said.

Suraj Kumar was critically injured on Wednesday after a bullet fired by Pramod during a wedding ceremony in Kachchighari village hit him, the police said.

He was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 10:25 IST

