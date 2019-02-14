One PLFI ultra killed in encounter with security forces

One ultra of the banned (PLFI) was killed in an encounter with the security forces in district on Thursday, police said.

The encounter took place at area of the district, of Police, A V Homkar said.

The security forces were on anti-naxal operation, the DIG said, adding that the body of the ultra was found in the encounter spot.

The security forces also recovered an automatic rifle from the spot, the DIG added.

