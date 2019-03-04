Opposition asking for operational details of Balakot strike

Prakash Javadekar Monday criticised opposition parties for questioning the Indian Air Force's bombing of a terror training camp in Pakistan, saying operational details cannot be shared as doing so will only help that country.

He said seeking proof of the operation in Balakot amounted to showing lack of confidence in the armed forces.

"The whole country is proud of our armed forces...the When they have conducted air strikes deep inside Pakistan, raising doubt and asking for proof is actually helping Asking for proof amounts to not showing confidence in our and Air Force," he told

Javadekar's comments came in the backdrop of growing chorus by opposition parties, especially leaders, for showing evidence of the pre-emptive strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp by the on February 26.

Javadekar is in West Bengal's district to attend a meeting of the BJP's intellectual cell.

When asked about the demand by some opposition leaders that the government release evidence of the air strike, the said,"There are operational details which are never shared beacuse that will directly help

"There is a minmum decorum and it (the strike) should not be politicised the way opposition parties are politicising (it)."



"The whole country stands united with our armed forces and It is absolutely untenable that you ask about the details. Which plane? How they did it? Which bombs were used? You are asking for operational details which is untenable and no country does this, he said.

Several senior leaders including Digvijay Singh and Kapil Sibal have sought proof of Indian Air Force's strike that was believed to have destroyed the biggest camp of in

" must answer as the international media like New York Times, Washington Post, London-based Jane Information group, Daily Telegraph, and Reuters, are reporting that there is no proof of militant losses at Balakot in Pakistan," Sibal said.

"You are guilty of politicising terror," Sibal said on

also asked to clear the doubt as one of his ministers had denied TV that 300 terrorists were killed in the air strike on February 26.

"Modi ji, Your is denying TV that Modi has never confirmed the killing of 300 terrorists in IAF air strikes in Pakistan.s it true. If not, the should tell the truth to the country," he said on

Surjewala also put out a report about Union minister SS Ahluwalia's comments.

minister and Congress said, "300 terrorist dead, Yes or No? What was the purpose then? Were you uprooting terrorist or trees? Was it an election gimmick? Deceit possesses our land in guise of fighting a foreign enemy. Stop politicising the Army, it is as sacred as the State," he said, adding "Oonchi Dukaan, Pheeka Pakwan" (big talk, no delivery).

Refuting allegations that BJP was trying to gain political mileage from the air asssault ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Javadekar said his party never uses the bravery of jawans to serve its political purposes. For the BJP, he said, national security is above

"We BJP never use the bravery of jawans for political purpose. The fact of the matter is even after 26/11 ( terror attacks 2008) the had shown willingness to act but it was not permitted (by the then UPA government). The present government permitted (the attack)," he said.

Javadekar recollected how the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had allowed nuclear tests at Pokhran in 1998 after four previous prime ministers did not take a call and sign the order on the file.

