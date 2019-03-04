After Digvijay Singh, Kapil Sibal demands proof of IAF strike on Jaish camp

After Digvijay Singh, senior party has sought proof of Indian Air Force's strike destroying the biggest camp of in and accused of politicising terror.

" must answer as the international media like New York Times, Washington Post, London-based Jane Information group, Daily Telegraph, and Reuters, are reporting that there is no proof of militant losses at Balakot in Pakistan," Sibal said.

You are guilty of politicising terror, he said on

also asked the to clear the doubt as one of his ministers was denying TV that 300 terrorists were killed in the air strike on Feb 26.

"Modi ji, Your central is denying TV that Modi has never confirmed the killing of 300 terrorists in IAF air strikes in s it true. If not, the prime minister should tell the truth to the country," he said on

Surjewala also put out a report about Union minister SS Ahluwalia in this regard.

minister and said, "300 terrorist dead, Yes or No? What was the purpose then? Were you uprooting terrorist or trees? Was it an election gimmick? Deceit possesses our land in guise of fighting a foreign enemy. Stop politicising the Army, it is as sacred as the State," he said, adding "Oonchi Dukaan, Pheeka Pakwan" (big talk, no delivery).

He said, "Skimmed milk masquerades as cream, things are seldom as they seem."



He also put out a video of claims made by people in about the damage caused by India's air strike.

"Meet such people whose real faces are hidden behind and their false faces are seen," he said, in an apparent dig at the BJP leadership.

Earlier, senior Congress leader had questioned the air strike in Pakistan and demanded proof.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)