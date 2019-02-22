Opposition parties disappointed with vote-on-account budget

The opposition Congress, TDP and the in Telangana expressed disappointment with the vote-on-account budget presented by the TRS government on Friday, alleging that it fell short of expectations.

"There is no financial discipline in this state. The actual figures are nowhere near what was projected," Legislature Party M Bhatti told reporters.

State K Laxman hit out at the ruling TRS for deciding to implement its farm loan waiver scheme in instalments.

The move would make the farmers bear the burden of interest on their loans, he alleged.

Though the admitted having got Rs 70,000 crore from the Centre, the ruling party went on alleging that the NDA government (at the Centre) did not help the state, Laxman said.

