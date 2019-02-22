Chennai Spartans beat Calicut Heroes in provolley league final

: Chennai Spartans snapped the unbeaten streak of Heroes, posting a 3-0 (15-11, 15-12, 16-14) win in the final to win the inaugural Pro here Friday.

The Leagues top scorer and Best Spiker again delivered as he scored 13 points (11 spikes and 2 blocks).

For Calicut, leagues MVP Ajith Lal was the highest scorer with 9 points (9 spikes).

By winning the first edition of the league, Chennai Spartans also qualify for the FIVB Asian Mens Club Volleyball Championship.

The first set was close until Chennai went into a 3-point lead at 8-5 entering the first Technical Time Out (TTO).

After losing a super point and allowing Heroes to close the gap, the home team pulled away and took the set 15-11.

Calicut, who hadnt lost a single match this season, started the second set nervously.

Chennai didnt have to work hard for their first four points as three errors from and one from gave Chennai a 4-1 lead.

For Chennai, Verhoeff was in the form of his life as he scored his 100th point in the league when his side took a 9-6 lead and stayed in front to secure a 2-0 lead.

Despite looking rusty, continued to pose a challenge but Chennai after trailing briefly hit back strongly and took the set and match.

Chennai Spartans received Rs 50 lakh for winning the league while got Rs 20 lakh.

Scores: Final: Chennai Spartans beat - 15-11, 15-12, 16-14.

