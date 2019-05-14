Opposition parties meet Governor over Ambedkar statue issue

Congress, BJP, TDP and other opposition parties in Telangana Tuesday met ESL Narasimhan and raised the issue relating to a statue of B R Ambedkar allegedly being carried in a garbage truck here last month.

All parties demanded that the statue be installed by the government at the same place from where it was removed, state N told reporters here.

Though the government made some statements, it has not taken up any corrective measures, he alleged.

The and the should respond on the issue, BJP leader G Kishan Reddy said.

The government took action on people like drivers, but the names of officials and leaders behind the incident should be made public, TDP state L Ramana said.

Criminal cases should be slapped on such people and arrested, he said.

An Ambedkar statue, removed by the civic staff after being installed here without permission, was allegedly carried in a garbage truck and found damaged following which two people, including its driver, were arrested last month, police had said.

