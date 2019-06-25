Opposition politicising Seraikela lynching: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday accused the and other Opposition parties of politicising the of a youth in Jharkhand's Seraikela district and claimed that the had "zero tolerance" on such incidents.

"The has zero tolerance on such incidents. No sooner had the incident came to light, the (district) of police suspended the two police personnel on the direction of the government," Pratul said in a statement.

Tabrez Ansari was tied to a pole and thrashed with sticks by a mob at Dhatkidih village last Wednesday on the suspicion of theft. The newly-married youth was purportedly seen in a video being forced to chant " Ram" and "Jai Hanuman" slogans. The 24-year-old succumbed to his on Saturday, police had said.

Deo said 11 people had already been arrested in connection with the case and a special investigation team was probing the incident, adding that the process of identifying the remaining accused was on through a video footage.

The accused the of shedding crocodile tears. He said it was "unfortunate" that the was "politicising" the incident despite the fact that the grand old party had "triggered the worst mob- of Sikhs in 1984" and former observing that "when a big tree falls, the earth shakes".

"The does not discriminate anyone on caste or religion. Everyone is being developed and whoever might be the guilty will not be spared," Deo said.

"The Opposition (parties') governments (in other states) should also take the same lesson, particularly the where people chanting ' Ram' are being beaten up and BJP workers are being killed," he said.

Deo warned the Opposition not to politicise the incident and cited the example how the lynch mob of Ramgarh incident had been sentenced in a 'record time".

Eight people were convicted in the Ramgarh incident when they killed a person on suspicion of ferrying beef in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)