Over 450 domestic, global players participated in leather week in Chennai: CLE

Over 450 exhibitors, including 150 from different countries, participated in the three-day Week, CLE said Tuesday.

The show concluded in Chennai on Monday.

"Over 20,000 visitors witnessed products and new technologies in the sector. Such shows help us in attracting global players for promoting our exports," P R Aqeel Ahmed, of the Council of Exports (CLE) said.

The council organised several events during the leather week to promote outbound shipments.

Issues regarding the next-generation technologies for leather sector were also discussed, Ahmed said.

"We were able to get insights on how to exponentially develop our business by tapping not only at the export front but the huge domestic market also," he said.

Along with the leather week, the council organised international leather show, designers fair, raw material sourcing meet, stakeholders' meeting on Indian Footwear, Leather and Accessories Development Programme (IFLADP), and open house meet.

worth USD 6 billion annually.

