Over 950 cartons of smuggled liquor seized, 2 bootleggers flee

Press Trust of India  |  Ghaziabad 

Police Thursday seized a truck ferrying 955 cartons of liquor worth over Rs 34 lakh in the city, officials said.

The city police has launched operation 'Narcos' to check the trade of smuggled liquor and drugs, Superintendent of Police (rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

On a tip-off, police intercepted the truck on the peripheral expressway near Dasna toll plaza but the bootleggers managed to flee the spot, he said.

First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 22:00 IST

