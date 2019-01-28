'Overenthusiastic' police officer took decision on barring journalists from R-Day event in Srinagar: Officials

An "overenthusiastic" in the security wing of and Police took the decision to bar some journalists with adverse reports against them from attending the function here, leading to a chaos, officials said on Monday.

After preliminary enquiry, it was found that the of the of police-rank prepared a list of journalists based on a CID report and directed his subordinates to bar them from the event, attended by several dignitaries on Saturday, they said.

According to the officials, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) gives regular reports on the background of journalists, which includes their possible leanings towards separatists or any of their kin being associated with militant groups or being an

However, the journalists have always been allowed to attend government functions without any problem in the past, they said.

The CID report, based on which the issued the direction, nowhere mentions that the journalists or photo-journalists should be barred from covering the event, the officials said.

Journalists had on Saturday staged a protest against the and government after several scribes, especially photographers, were allegedly not allowed to enter the venue of the function despite possessing valid accreditation passes.

This had prompted Governor's K to issue a statement that the issue would be looked into. "It is learnt that today at parade venue in some journalists were not permitted to cover the event as the security passes issued to them were found not to be authenticated. The matter shall be looked into," Kumar, who is in-charge of the Home Department, had said in a statement issued in

The mediapersons, carrying placards which read "journalism is not a crime", had staged the protest in the heart of the city.

The on Monday said the denial of entry to several senior journalists into a stadium in to cover the Republic Day function was an "unprecedented state-sponsored attack" on press freedom and demanded an inquiry into the incident.

