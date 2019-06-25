Oyo crosses 5 lakh room inventory in China, to invest USD 100 mn in 2 yrs

Hospitality firm Hotels and Tuesday said it has crossed 5 lakh inventory in China, and plans to invest USD 100 million in that country in next two years as part of ongoing expansion.

Hotels and is investing in for quality as well as system improvements and customer service.

Within a span of around one and a half year of operation in China, Hotels and Rooms has expanded its presence to over 337 cities and 5 lakh rooms, the company said in a statement.

"The company has allocated approximately USD 100 million out of the USD 600 million earlier committed to being invested in China, towards quality & system improvements and customer service in the next two years," said

Besides, Oyo also claimed that it has now become the largest single hotel brand in

"As we move into the next phase of growth at Oyo, our focus will continue to be on hiring and retaining top talent while at the same time optimising operational efficiency across all departments," Shih added.

has also announced appointment of as its Chief Revenue Officer, who would be responsible for driving occupancy across in the country.

Besides, he would also oversee offline (OTA) channel portfolios.

According to the company, with second-tier cities at its core, Oyo Hotels' chain extends deep into China's tier-2 to tier-6 cities and has created both direct and indirect employment opportunities across the country.

