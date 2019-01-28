OYO plans to invest USD 100 mn in Indonesia for expansion

Hospitality firm OYO has said it is planning to invest over USD 100 million (around Rs 711 crore) in over the next five years to expand its presence across the country.

The company is adding 70 hotels every month to its chain in and is looking at closing 2019 with presence in 100 cities in the Southeast Asian country, OYO said in a statement.

"We intend to invest over USD 100 million in this high-growth market and plan to expand our presence to the top-100 cities in Indonesia, including Yogyakarta, Bandung, that we recently entered, and break into over the next 11 months," and and said.

Indonesia's hotel market is characterised by a demand-supply imbalance of quality living spaces, and OYO since the launch in the country has utilised its tech, operations, onboarding and transformational capabilities while creating an equilibrium between these factors, the hospitality firm said.

OYO is currently operating 150 hotels across 16 cities in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)