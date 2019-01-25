Padma Vibhushan will encourage to continue my work: Purandare

Noted Purandare, known for his research and work on Chattrapati Maharaj, said the Padma Vibhushan awarded to him by the government will encourage him to continue his task further.

Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, popularly known as Purandare, was Friday awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award, for contribution in the field of art-acting-theatre.

said this award is not just an honour but an encouragement and inspiration to continue the work he has been doing for the last 50 years.

"Today I am happy and I would like to tell that I am going to stop giving lectures and attending public events.

"Henceforth, I am going to study more and would like to take the research and work I have done on Chhatrapati Maharaj in the last 50 years in front of the people," said an elated

He said besides encouragement and inspiration, what he received is a confidence and belief that there are people who are with him.

