Pak arrest six JeM members on charges of terror funding

Six members of the Masood Azhar-led (JeM) have been arrested for allegedly collecting funds for the proscribed terror group, amid a pressure from the global community on to curb terror financing.

The Counter Department (CTD) of the Police said Wednesday it has intensified crackdown on financing and arrested six more activists in Gujaranwala, about 130-km from here.

"The CTD teams raided the JeM's 'safe house' and arrested Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Amir, Allah Ditta, Muhammad Iftikhar, and Muhammad Bilal Makki, and recovered lakhs of rupees from their possession.

"The suspects were collecting funds to finance the activities of Charge-sheets against them has been submitted to the Anti- Court (ATC) in and they are being interrogated," the CTD said in a statement.

"No one will be allowed to collect founds for any proscribed organisation," it said.

Last week, six activists of the and the (LeJ) were arrested by the CTD from Gujranwala, Rawalpinid, and for allegedly collecting funds to finance terrorism.

On Monday, three terrorists belonging to the Islamic State (IS) and (LeJ) militant groups were arrested by the CTD officials in Pakistan's province.

Sources, however, said the accused were not presented before the ATC. Also, the CTD did not seek their remand from the court or the

"The suspects have been shifted to undisclosed location for further interrogation," the source added.

Paris-based international terror financing watchdog FATF in June last year placed onto its watch list in a bid to push the country to halt support for militant groups.

In February, the FATF decided to continue the 'Grey' listing of for its failure to stop funding of terrorist groups such as the JeM, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the JuD.

The have arrested over 100 members of banned outfits including JeM Azhar's son and brother and also taken control of JeM, JuD and FIF's properties including seminaries and mosques across the country.

The crackdown came amid tensions with following a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14 by the JeM that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

The has termed the action in accordance with the Plan and meeting the obligations of the FATF.

The on May 1 designated as a "global terrorist" after lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist the Pakistan-based JeM chief, a decade after approached the world body for the first time on the issue.

