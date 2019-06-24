Pak court accepts review petition of jailed doctor who helped CIA track down Osama

A on Monday accepted the review petition of Dr Shakeel Afridi, a who helped America's CIA track down then in 2011, against his over two decades long sentence.

A two-member bench of the High Court comprising Justice and Justice accepted Afridi's review petition, Urdu reported.

Afridi, a 57-year-old former of Khyber Agency, had run a false vaccination campaign in the Pakistani garrison city of to help the CIA track down Osama, who was then killed in a covert US raid on May 2, 2011. was arrested from later that year.

Initially, he was accused of organising a fake immunization campaign for the CIA to confirm presence of then but later awarded 33 years sentence on multiple charges of anti-state activities, including extending support to militant outfits. His sentence was later reduced to 23 years.

has been engaged in a legal battle since his conviction. His review petition is pending since June 2014. It was filed against the decision of the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) Commissioner, who reduced his conviction from 33 to 23 years. The state appeal against the decision of the FCR to cut his 10 years conviction would also be heard by the High Court bench.

After the integration of FATA into province, approached the High Court.

He had been imprisoned at but was shifted to in in April, 2018. He is currently lodged at the central jail in Sahiwal in Pakistan's province under tight security.

The US has been asking to release Dr Afridi.

The issue of Afridi's release is reportedly one of the major obstacles to the improvement of ties between the US and Soon after the death of Osama, the US media reported that Afridi had contributed to the success of the CIA operation by collecting DNA samples of Osama's family through the fake vaccination campaign in

The has previously said that Afridi has been unjustly imprisoned in and has clearly communicated its position to in his case, both in public and in private.

