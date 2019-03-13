Pak spy assigned to collect info on Indian Army arrested in Rajasthan: Official

A 36-year-old man, who was detained near the International Border on suspicion of spying for Pakistan, has been arrested, officials said here Tuesday.

Nawab Khan, a resident of Sam area near the India- border in Rajasthan's district, was detained on Sunday, an said.

Khan was involved in espionage activities and was working as a jeep driver, of Intelligence Umesh Mishra said.

Khan used to share information to his handlers based in through WhatsApp in code language in lieu of money, Mishra said.

Khan visited last year where he came in touch with an agent of that country's intelligence agency The agent trained him and gave him tasks of collecting and sharing information related to Army movement, the said.

He was arrested after being interrogated by a joint team of security agencies.

