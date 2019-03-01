Pakistan partially resumes flight operations

Thousands of air travellers stranded worldwide heaved a sigh of relief as on Friday partially resumed flight operations in the country, two days after the country's was closed in view of escalating tensions with

The (CAA) announced that flight operations at Islamabad, Karachi, and airports resumed on Friday. However, the eastern side airports - Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, and -- will remain closed till March 4.

The closure of the left thousands of air travellers stranded worldwide and more than than 700 international and domestic flights were cancelled during the last three days to and from the country including flights to

Four Indian passengers were also stranded at the airport on Wednesday.

The CAA said the have been opened for commercial flights while the International Airline (PIA) will resume it's operation from Saturday morning from these airports.

The closure of Pakistan's airspace in response to escalating tensions with disrupted major routes between and

Various airlines such as Air India, Jet Airways, and Wednesday announced they were rerouting their flights as closed its airspace.

has cancelled nearly 30 flights, affecting 5,000 passengers.

