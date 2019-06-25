Pakistan's Azhar questions New Zealand toughness ahead of World Cup clash

questioned New Zealand's ability to win the biggest matches ahead of Wednesday's clash in

Kane Williamson's side are undefeated at the tournament in England and Wales, with five wins in six games, plus one no result.

In contrast, must win the match at Edgbaston if they are to maintain a realistic chance of reaching the semi-finals after a poor start to the tournament in England and

Mahmood, a former allrounder who played in three World Cups for Pakistan, said had a good record early in tournaments but often wilted under pressure at the business end.

"New Zealand's history is such that they get there winning, winning and then when a crunch situation comes up, in the semi-final, or quarter-final, they don't do that well," Mahmood said on Tuesday.

"It can happen to any team. Everyone has to have a bad day. Hopefully have it tomorrow."



New Zealand, who have never won a World Cup, have reached the semi-finals six times and lost to in the 2015 final in

During the current tournament they have coped well in pressure situations, coming out on top against Bangladesh, and the in tight finishes.

But have a good record in matches between the two sides, winning six of their eight encounters, including semi-final victories in 1992 and in the 1999 edition, also in England.

Pakistan started their campaign slowly at in and but beat New Zealand twice and went on to lift the trophy for the first and only time.

"If you see and this one, there are a few similarities," said Azhar.

"But we're not thinking like that. were in a similar situation in (which they won).

"If they lost any games, they would have been out. We are in that situation now. But for us, every match is a final, that is how we are looking at it. We know that if we perform poorly anywhere, we could be out." Mahmood praised in-form paceman Mohammad Amir, who has taken 15 wickets in five matches.

"Amir has started pushing his lengths up a little, allowing himself to swing the ball," he said.

"That has been key for us. It's very important for us that he gives us early breakthroughs and he has that ability.

"His skills and ability have always been exceptional.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)