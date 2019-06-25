3 killed as Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express hits maintenance tower car in Odisha

Three Railway personnel were killed when the engine of the Howrah- Samaleswari Express caught fire after hitting a in Odisha's district Tuesday, officials said.

All three deceased were engaged in the when the accident took place between Singapur Road and Keutaguda, East Coast Railway (ECoR) J P Mishra said.

The incident happened after the engine, the front guard-cum-luggage van and a general second of 18005 Howrah- Express got derailed after hitting the engaged in some work, he said.

The engine caught fire after it hit the tower car and later, it was detached from the rake, the said, adding only the engine was affected and the train and passengers remained unharmed, while three staff engaged in the tower car died.

The Railways ordered an inquiry by the of Railway Safety, Kolkata, Mishra said, adding that the matter has been viewed seriously and the sought full details of the accident.

The of is an independent statutory authority under the

The station masters on duty at Keutguda and Singapur Road have been placed under suspension, Mishra said.

and ambulance were sent to the site and senior officers from Visakhapatnam also rushed in.

The deceased were identified as Sagar, senior section engineer, Electrical, Gouri Naidu, electrical technician, and Suresh, of the maintenance tower, he said.

Two buses were engaged for transporting the passengers of the train to and arrangements were made to provide them food, Mishra said.

Steps have been taken to get the detached train back to Rayagada, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)