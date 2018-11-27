Pakistan's weapons ensure deterrent in face of 'belligerent neighbourhood': Prez Alvi

Pakistan's weapons are a deterrent to ensure that nobody looks at it with a "bad eye" as the country is facing a "belligerent neighbourhood", Alvi said on Tuesday.

Alvi was addressing the opening ceremony of the 10th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2018 here.

"We want peace, we have been striving for peace in a belligerent neighbourhood but we must stay strongOur weapons are for peaceful intent," he said, without naming any country.

"We are there to defend our country and that is what IDEAS is all about," he said.

Pakistan's weapons will be "for defence, never for offence", he said without mentioning the country's nuclear capabilities.

"When the paradigm is not in our favour, we also have a deterrent to ensure the fact that nobody looks at with a bad eye at all."



Alvi also appreciated the sacrifices of the Army in the fight against terrorism and bringing peace in the country.

Over 262 companies from from China, Russia, USA, France, Germany, Turkey, and have established their pavilions at the to display their products, according to Radio

