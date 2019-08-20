Pakistan says will approach International Court of Justice over Kashmir

JUST IN
Huawei founder asks employees to brace for company's 'live-or-die moment'
Prime Minister Imran Khan told a rare joint sitting of Pakistan's Parliament on August 6 that he will raise the Kashmir issue at every forum

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Security personnel stand guard at a check point during restrictions in Srinagar, after Centre abrogated Article 370. (Photo:PTI)

Pakistan on Tuesday said it will approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the Kashmir issue, weeks after India revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"An in-principle decision has been taken to take the issue of Kashmir to the International Court of Justice," Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told ARY News TV.

Prime Minister Imran Khan told a rare joint sitting of Pakistan's Parliament on August 6 that he will raise the Kashmir issue at every forum including the UN Security Council and also take the matter to the ICJ.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.
Tue, August 20 2019. 19:45 IST

