Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank: ministry

A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli soldiers south of in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said Tuesday.

"A Palestinian was killed after the (Israeli) occupation forces opened fire on him," the ministry said, without elaborating on the details.

The statement came shortly after the said its soldiers had "neutralised" a knife-wielding assailant in the same area.

The said the first results of an investigation showed the assailant had arrived in a car from and tried to stab a soldier who was manning a checkpoint.

"Another soldier responded by firing at the terrorist and neutralising him," it said in a statement, adding that no soldiers were injured in the attack.

The was hit by a bout of unrest in December as tensions eased in the They later also eased in the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)