SBI Mutual Fund, 2 others buy shares worth Rs 1,322 cr in Emami

along with two other entities Monday purchased shares worth over Rs 1,322 crore in Ltd through open market transactions.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, SBI Mutual Fund, Fund I-LT and bought a total of over 3.72 crore shares in firm.

Individually, bought shares for Rs 722.78 crore, and Pioneer Investment purchased scrips for Rs 199.97 crore and Rs 399.98 crore, respectively, with the average price being Rs 355 per scrip.

However, in separate transactions, seven entities including a promoter of Ltd, Amitabh Goenka, sold a total of over 2.3 crore shares for over Rs 844 crore in Monday bulk deal.

Among the sellers, promoter Goenka sold 40 lakh shares worth Rs 142 crore amounting to 0.88 per cent stake in the firm.

According to the latest shareholding data available with the BSE, promoter Goenka held 1.67 per cent stake in the company.

Shares of Ltd Monday ended at Rs 355.05 apiece, a fall of 1.61 per cent on the BSE over the previous close.

