Panaji Assembly bypoll: 75.25 pc voter turnout till 6pm

A voter turnout of 75.25 per cent was recorded at 6pm for the Panaji Assembly bypoll held on Sunday, Goa's Chief Electoral Office informed.
The constituency has over 22,000 voters, and polling was held at 30 booths, it said, adding that the exercise, which began at 7am, was peaceful.
The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar on March 17 this year.
The BJP's Siddharth Kunkolienkar is pitted against the Congress' Atanasio Monserratte, the Goa Suraksha Manch's Subhash Velingkar and the Aam Aadmi Party's Valmiki Naik.
