Para-teachers end two-month long strike in Jharkhand

The over two-month long strike by para-teachers in Jharkhand pressing for various demands has ended, following a meeting with the state government.
The Ekikrit Para Shikshak Sangharsh Morcha said on Friday that it had called off the 63-day strike, after a meeting with Education and Literacy Department Minister Neera Yadav.
The para-teachers, who assist teaching in schools and are not employed full-time, have been demanding regularisation of jobs and enhancement of salaries, among others.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Rghubar Das, following a meeting with a delegation of para-teachers on Friday, said the state government is looking into their demands.
"Para-teachers have a significant role to play... Manuals are being prepared to safeguard their interests so they don't have to agitate for their demands repeatedly," Das said.
