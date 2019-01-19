Para-teachers end two-month long strike in Jharkhand

The over two-month long strike by para-teachers in pressing for various demands has ended, following a meeting with the

The Ekikrit Shikshak Sangharsh Morcha said on Friday that it had called off the 63-day strike, after a meeting with and Literacy Department Neera Yadav.

The para-teachers, who assist teaching in schools and are not employed full-time, have been demanding regularisation of jobs and enhancement of salaries, among others.

Chief Rghubar Das, following a meeting with a delegation of para-teachers on Friday, said the is looking into their demands.

"Para-teachers have a significant role to play... Manuals are being prepared to safeguard their interests so they don't have to agitate for their demands repeatedly," Das said.

