Parents should not expect children to fulfil their unfulfilled dreams: Modi

Tuesday asked parents not to expect their children to fulfil their unfulfilled dreams as he interacted with a number of students, teachers and parents in the second edition of "pariksha pe charcha".

In this programme, speaks to them about studies and examination-related issues.

"I would request parents, do not expect your children to fulfil your unfulfilled dreams. Every child has his or her own potential and strengths... It is important to understand these positives of every child," he said.

He also described the townhall as a "mini-India, a place where we have in our midst the future of India".

The said technology should lead to expansion of the mind and be seen as a means to innovate, but, he also asked students not to forget the playing field.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)