Business Standard

Rajya Sabha passes Bill on protection of rights of transgenders

The Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on August 5 this year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Workshop, transgender

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill on protection of rights of transgenders after a motion to refer it to a Select Committee of the Upper House was defeated.

The Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on August 5 this year.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019, seeks to provide a mechanism for social, economic and educational empowerment of transgenders and was moved for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on November 20.

First Published: Tue, November 26 2019. 17:00 IST

