Party can go from defeat to victory under Rahul's leadership: Harish Rawat

A day after the asserted that will remain party president, senior leader said the statement reflected the party workers' sentiment who believed that under Gandhi's leadership the party can go from defeat to victory.

Gandhi was, is and will remain the president, chief of the party had said on Wednesday, ending the speculation triggered by his insistence to quit the post for the time being.

Surjewala's assertion came after an informal meeting presided by former Union A K Antony, in which senior leaders discussed the party's strategy and preparations for the assembly elections in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and later this year.

Gandhi had offered to quit as the during a May 25 meeting of the (CWC), which was called to analyse the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls, in which it managed to win just 52 seats.

The CWC had unanimously rejected his offer to quit but Gandhi was apparently firm on his stand.

"I would like to reiterate what Mr Surjewala said yesterday that was, is and will remain the Congress This is also the sentiment of the Congress workers and they believe that under his leadership the party can go from defeat to victory," Rawat said.

"We were not successful, but by strengthening the organisation, we can mount a challenge to the RSS-BJP's malicious propaganda," the former Uttarakhand said.

At a press conference here, Congress also reiterated Surjewala's statement and said there "is status quo" in the situation since the statement on Wednesday.

Following Gandhi's insistence on quitting, there is a speculation on the need to put in place an interim arrangement in the Congress for decision-making, especially in the run-up to the assembly elections.

However, most leaders have been hoping that Gandhi will continue to lead the party as the Nehru-Gandhi family acts as a "glue" that binds the Congress together.

