Speeding driver in Germany spared from fine by timely 'Holy' intervention of a dove

A speeding in was saved from a euro 105 fine when a snow-white dove unexpectedly interceded on his behalf, his identity on speed cameras.

The driver, who was not identified, was travelling at 54km/h on a stretch of road with a 30km/h speed limit, police in Viersen, near Germany's western border, said.

The was caught on speed cameras - but his identity was hidden by the bird's wings spread in flight.

A light-hearted police statement suggested that perhaps "it was no coincidence the Holy Spirit" intervened - a reference to the dove as a symbol of that aspect of God in Christianity.

"We have understood the sign and leave the speeder in peace this time," the quoted the police in as saying on their page on Monday.

But the officials in added: "We hope that the protected speeder likewise understands this 'hint from above' and drives appropriately in the future."



But since only the car, and not the driver, could be identified, he was probably spared the euro 105 fine "thanks to the feathered guardian angel with seemingly carefully spread wings".

The police jokingly added that the dove should also have been fined for moving so fast in the restricted zone.

"However, since we do not know where it has to be on time for [the upcoming Christian holy day of] Pentecost, we will allow mercy over justice here too," the police statement said.

