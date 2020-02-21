JUST IN
Coronavirus outbreak to have no impact on BS-VI transition: Ashok Leyland
Paytm Bank partners with Ola, Uber, for FASTags to 100,000 drivers

PPB has set up 12 camps at Uber Green zones across different cities for drivers to purchase and use FASTags

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Paytm Payments Bank (PPB) on Friday announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with ride-hailing companies Ola and Uber.

The tie-ups would empower over one lakh driver-partners to conveniently use Paytm FASTags and seamlessly commute across the country, the PPB said in a press statement.

PPB has set up 12 camps at Uber Green zones across different cities for drivers to purchase and use FASTags.

It is also working with Ola at Bengaluru airport and other local locations including Indira Nagar, Devanahalli, and Electronic City transport hubs to accelerate the adoption of electronic toll payments in India, the statement said.

Paytm FASTag doesn't require any separate prepaid account to be created, PPB said.

The money for toll payments gets auto-debited from Paytm Wallet and the balance can also be used for shopping, recharges, bill payments, among other services.
First Published: Fri, February 21 2020. 16:52 IST

