Pb Assembly passes resolution, seeks British govt apology for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

The Assembly Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution, seeking an apology from the for the JallianwalaBagh massacre.

moved the resolutionand



political parties, cutting across party lines, supported it.

"The tragic massacre of innocent protesters in Jallianwala Bagh in on April 13, 1919 remains one of the most horrific memories of British colonial rule in This shameful military action against locals peacefully protesting against the oppressive Rowlatt Act has since received worldwide condemnation," the resolution said.

"However, its proper acknowledgement could only be by way of a formal apology by the to the people of as we observe the Centenary of this great tragedy," the resolution said.

"This August House thus unanimously recommends to the to take up this matter with the government of to impress upon the to officially apologise for the massacre of innocent people at Jallianwala Bagh,Amritsar, " the resolution said.

Opposition parties AAP,SAD-BJP and supported the resolution.

Troops of the British Indian Army, under the command ofColonelReginald Dyer, had fired on civilians who had gathered at Jallianwala Baghfor a peaceful protest on April 13, 1919 and scores of people had died.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)