Release detained Jammu youths: JPPF

The Province People's Forum (JPPF), an organisation advocating cause of Dogras, Wednesday threatened agitation if police do not immediately release over 100 boys allegedly detained in during protests against Pulwama terror attack.

"100 plus innocent (boys) are detained for none of their fault. We request the administration to release the detained innocent youths of otherwise situation will become bad to worse", Working of the Forum, M S Katoch said Wednesday here.

The JPPF, which supervised the agitation for the Central University Jammu (CUJ) and AIIMS and forced the central government to announce the two institutes for Jammu, has asked the government to release the detained youths immediately.

Lashing at the administration for "anti-Jammu" steps, Katoch saidthe city is under strict curfew for the last 5 days and people here are having a "tough time".

He said the government "failed" to control the situation and alleged that no action was taken against those chanting "anti-India" slogans in Jammu.

"No action has been taken against them (who raised anti-national slogans). It is a matter of shame that even the people living in the government quarters in Sarwal and Janipur area are involved in this anti-national offence and no action has been taken by the government against the culprits", Katoch said.

The JPPF paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Pulwama attack by the Jaish-e- Mohammed in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

