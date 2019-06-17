3 arrested while accepting bribes by anti-corruption sleuths in Rajasthan

A and a of Jaipur Discom and a village development were arrested on Monday for allegedly accepting bribes, an Anti- Bureau (ACB) said.

In Bhilwara, Village Development Banna Lal Regar, posted at the Shahpura panchayat samiti, was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,500, he said.

According to a complaint, the accused had allegedly demanded Rs 4,000 to release funds received under the PM Housing Scheme, the said.

The complainant had already paid Rs 1,500 and the accused was arrested while accepting the remaining Rs 2,500, he added.

In Jhalawar district, and Arif Mohammad, both posted in the office of the of Jaipur Discom, were arrested after the was caught accepting a bribe Rs 5,000, of Police (ACB), Jhalawar, Bhawani said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, the ACB officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)