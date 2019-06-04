PharmaLytica 2019 set for an Impressive Debut in Mumbai

/ -- Over 300 turnkey exhibitors to participate in India's most comprehensive Analytical, Lab, Machinery & Ingredients Trade Show



UBM India, organizers of CPhI / P-MEC India, the leading global trade show and conference, today announced that the 6th edition of the expo will move to from Formerly a two-day event, 2019 will be an even more comprehensive three-day show slated to be held between June 10-12, 2019 at the Exhibition Center, The reputed related expo will seek to leverage the opportunities provided by the impressive pharma hub in West India, while also being in close proximity to the South Indian market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/897414/PharmaLytica_Logo.jpg )The expo will enable the pick up on the latest industry trends, innovations and conduct business with Analytical, Laboratory, Machinery, Packaging, Pharma ingredients and other allied Industries. The expo is well supported by associations including Pharmexcil, Confederation of Indian (CiPi) and Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA).

In the current edition, will witness the participation of over 300 exhibitors from across the country including notable industry players, many of whom are making their maiden showcasing at PharmaLytica. Some of the exhibitors include Elmach Packages, Shimadzu, Dockweiler AG, Micronclean, Rotarex, Scientific, Sartorius, Schott Kaisha, Gattefosse, Perkin Elmer; Thermolab Scientific Equipments, Nicomac Cleanrooms, Mack Pharmatech, Gangwal Chemicals; Kirloskar Pneumatic, Swati Spentose, Borosil Glass Works, Accupack Engineering, NPM Machinery, Toshvin Analytical, Spinco Biotech, Scientific Research Instruments, LP Global, Bitzer and among others.

With country participation from Luxembourg, United Kingdom, and China, as well as state presence from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakand, PharmaLytica is well on its way to becoming a truly pan- congregation that reaches out to all major Industry sectors and Pharma Hubs. This year, there will be special pavilions dedicated to Pharma Machinery & Packaging; Lab Analytical & Cleanroom and API's & To enhance the touch-and-feel aspect of the expo, one of the much-anticipated highlights will be the inclusion of Exhibitor Showcase, where visitors can attend featured presentations, hear best of case studies around innovations and technologies trending within the Pharma marketplace. Exclusive B2B Meeting Area and will also be organised to connect buyers and sellers, enhance the ease of doing business as well as to increase sectoral insights. Among other notable showcases, India's top academic institution IIT Powai, Bombay, will exhibit its state-of-the-art - the (SAIF). The facility was originally established at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, in the year 1976, with the support of the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India,

Speaking on the announcement of the 6th edition of PharmaLytica, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India, said, "Over the years, PharmaLytica has evolved as the leading marketplace for products and services along the entire in niche segments within the Pharma industry. This year, we are delighted to move the expo to Mumbai to leverage the proliferating pharma hub of in addition to the Southern market. Meanwhile, with our rich legacy of knowledge sharing in the South, I am also pleased to announce the separate launch of PharmaLytica Confex on August 8-9 in Cumulatively, the PharmaLytica brand seeks to deepen understanding of the changing landscape in the sector to enable strategically sound responses to marketplace trends. It will also play a key role in establishing a unique drug safety ecosystem in India."



"By 2020, India is likely to be among the top three by incremental growth and the 6th largest market globally in absolute size. The pharma are making tremendous efforts to discover new drugs, increasing R&D expenditure, implementing technology and introducing new methodologies to improve quality of Our focus at PharmaLytica, would be to keep the abreast with innovations in the growing businesses of India's pharma industry," he further added.

India enjoys an important position in the global and the largest provider of generic drugs globally. The country's is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.4 per cent over 2015-20 to reach US$ 55 billion. India's stood at US$ 17.27 billion in FY18 and have reached US$ 15.52 billion in FY19 (up to January 2019).

The various economic drivers and government policies like pharma parks, allowing 100 per cent FDI, boosting the biosimilars and biologics sector, along with ancillary sectors, and reducing costs are the key driving factors for the growth of the sector in the country. The 'Pharma Vision 2020', introduced to make India a global leader in end-to-end drug manufacturing, has also boosted investments.

To know more about the event and register for a free entry to the event, visit -



