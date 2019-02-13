Plastics ban: TN bill for imposing fine on offenders

In a bid to implement the ban on in the state in toto, the government Wednesday proposed imposing fine on use and throw items, including Rs one lakh for a third time offender.

and S P Velumani moved a bill in this regard in the state Assembly Wednesday.

In an environment-friendly move, the banned the use of 14 types of plastics, including carry bags, with effect from January 1, 2019.

According to the Panchayats (Second Amendment) Act, 2019 penalties for storage, supply, transport, sale and distribution of use and throw plastics, the highest amount of fine for third time offence will be Rs one lakh.

It will be Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 for the first and second time offences.

The government also proposed to levy fines for large small vendors, commercial complexes and grocery shops, ranging from about Rs 500 to Rs 25,000 for a third time offence.

K Palaniswami had last June announced the ban, including that of non-biodegradable carry bags, from January 2019 to "gift a plastic-free" state to future generations.

The ban would cover these articles irrespective of their micron size, he had said, but exempted polythene sachets used for packing milk, curd, and medical equipment.

The ban came into force from January 1, with scores of commercial establishments largely switching over to eco-friendly cloth and paper bags.

Officials are also carrying periodic checks to ensure no banned items were available in the market.

