Play resumes in first ODI after setting sun stops proceedings

The first One-day International between India and New Zealand resumed after the setting sun interrupted play for nearly half an hour at the McLean Park Wednesday.
Play was interrupted when the sun made it difficult for the batsmen to spot the ball, leading to an interruption that has never been seen in international cricket before.
Chasing 158, India were cruising at 44 for one in 10 over when play was stopped.
Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were batting on 2 and 29 respectively.
