Plea filed in Supreme Court challenging Presidential order on Article 370

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the Presidential order on Article 370 which revokes the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir.
The plea has been filed by advocate M L Sharma who claimed that the Presidential order was "illegal" as it was passed without taking consent from the state assembly.
Sharma is likely to mention his plea for urgent listing before the apex court on Wednesday.
The Centre had on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
